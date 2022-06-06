JONESBORO — Amanda Eaton has a passion for helping people with financial challenges to buy a home.
Eaton, sales manager for USA Mortgage in Jonesboro and Paragould, said she often turns to the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, an arm of the state government, to help achieve that goal.
“I truly believe that when you create homeownership for a family who may not have felt like they could achieve that in the past, when you create homeownership for that family, you don’t just put money back into the community and jobs back in the community, you create a sense of pride in those families,” Eaton said Monday. “It also creates generational wealth for those families who may not have been able to experience that before.”
Eaton said the ADFA lending programs provide help for borrowers who may have been shut out of the traditional market.
“And so this program has helped so many people who have gone somewhere else before and been turned down for a loan because they didn’t have a downpayment or a way to pay their closing costs,” she explained.
For the second consecutive year, USA Mortgage was the top mortgage lender under programs offered by ADFA. ADFA closed 1,976 mortgages totaling more than $308 million last year. USA Mortgage, which also has offices in central and northwest Arkansas accounted for 229 loans, totaling $34.3 million. Of those, Eaton said 175 were originated in Northeast Arkansas.
Addison “Addy” Burgi, a loan originator in the Jonesboro office, was recognized as the top mortgage loan officer for ADFA programs, making 71 loans, totaling $11.02 million. She also originated about $16 million in traditional loans.
Derrick Rose, an outreach officer for ADFA, said down payment and closing costs have emerged as the biggest barrier for many people, even those with higher than average incomes.
“A lot of that issue is caused by a lot of student loan debt that’s out there,” Rose said. “They’ve shown that they can pay rent because they’re paying up to $1,100, $1,200, $1,300 a month for a two-bedroom apartment. And they’ve been doing it for years. So they’ve got the history of paying their bills, They just don’t have the ability to save.”
Former Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, who was appointed recently to the ADFA Board and was tapped to present the awards, said he is excited to learn more about the lending assistance programs his agency provides. And he said he was especially proud of the impact the program is having here.
“You all do an incredible job … you put people in a home that may not have a home,” he said.
To learn more about the ADFA programs, log onto www.adfa.arkansas.gov.
