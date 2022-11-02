JONESBORO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that the federal government has approved Arkansas’ latest version of Medicaid expansion, called ARHOME, which places an increased focus on rural health care and and infant care.
ARHOME – Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me – will now include service called Life360 HOME. During a news conference that was broadcast online, the governor said the addition has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
In Arkansas’ version of expanded Medicaid, the state pays for private insurance coverage for people who meet certain income requirements.
“The amendment focuses on improved maternal care,” Hutchinson saud. “It focuses on improved mental health services in our rural areas. It focuses on addiction services and challenges that we have in our state. And it provides more support for those coming out of foster care and those coming out of prison.”
Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, chairman of the House Public Health Committee, said the program had broad support in the Legislature. The governor had noted that Arkansas ranks near the bottom in the nation in infant mortality and several other categories.
“Well, to improve our health outcomes, our health in general, we need to focus on the problem ... we have to fix the worst problem.”
Women with high risk pregnancies who participate in one of the Maternal Life360 HOMEs will benefit from home visitation support beginning during pregnancy through the first two years of the child’s life. The Maternal Life360 HOME was created to address the state’s low ranking in maternal and child health indicators. Medicaid finances more than 60 percent of all births in the state, according to the state Department of Human Services. Medicaid spends about $140 million on costs related to poor birth outcomes. The Maternal Life360 HOMEs will be administered through birthing hospitals throughout the state.
Hutchinson said the additional services will cost the state about $16 million, with federal Medicaid dollars picking up 80 percent of the cost.
Rural Life360s will support individuals with mental illness or substance use disorder who live in rural areas of the state by providing intensive care coordination through coaches employed by rural hospitals. They also directly provide community screens for health-related social needs for enrolled clients and will receive funding to operate an Acute Crisis Unit.
Success Life360s will support young adults most at risk of long-term poverty and associated poor health outcomes due to involvement with the foster care system, prior incarceration, or involvement with the juvenile justice system, and young adult veterans who are at high risk of homelessness. The Success Life360s will provide intensive care coordination directly or contract with community organizations to do so.
Expanded Medicaid has “been an Arkansas success story,” Hutchinson said, evolving from the so-called Private Option” implemented in 2013 under Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe, to Arkansas Works under Hutchinson in 2016 to ARHOME, approved by the majority Republican Legislature in 2021.
“We quickly moved up in terms to access to health care in our state, which is one of the greatest needs,” Hutchinson said. “And when you look at other states that resisted it, many of those now have, through initiated acts, adopted it. In other words, it has broad public support because of what we’ve done in Arkansas.”
For more information on the ARHOME Life360s, visit ar.gov/life360. A public comment period continues through November 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.