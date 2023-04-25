LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Supreme Court denied an appeal from a Bono man who was convicted in November 2019 of second-degree murder in the Oct. 3, 2017, death of his 4-month-old son.
Seth Bradley Smith, 30, was convicted after authorities said the infant’s death was due to shaken baby syndrome.
Smith was sentenced by Craighead County Circuit Judge Randy Philhours to 18 years in prison.
In Smith’s appeal, he cited ineffectual counsel by his attorney Randel Miller during the trial.
The Supreme Court issued a single sentence in denying the review: “Appellant’s petition for review is denied.
The court also ruled, “At the outset, the Court should recognize that Mr. Smith’s alternative claim of ineffective assistance of counsel is the only claim that is at issue in this appeal.
“Smith raised a number of claims for relief in his Rule 37 petition (claims of ineffectual counsel) which had previously been raised in his direct appeal. (2RP 194-99) These claims included challenges that the circuit court erred in denying his motion to suppress, erred in allowing the State to introduce evidence from his autopsy report, and erred in denying his motion for directed verdict. (Id.) The circuit court correctly concluded that it was not authorized to grant relief on these claims.”
