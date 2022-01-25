A new way to contact Arkansas State Police by phone for non-emergency matters is now in place.
The installation of signs informing the public of the 277 system will begin next week along state and county lines, according to Lorie Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation. She said the cost for the 200 signs to be placed throughout the state will be $55,000, and that work would begin in the Little Rock area and branch out from there.
The announcement of the system, which has been established in partnership with Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Department of Transportation, AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and T-Mobile, was made Tuesday during Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s weekly media briefing.
“It is a non-emergency contact number across the state for people to call to reach the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division,” Hutchinson said. “It will go to their troop headquarters, it’ll be alerted to the appropriate trooper that’s on the road. Calls to this number could be from stranded, or lost drivers, [or for] suspicious activity, or safety concerns related to dangerous drivers.”
He said it is important to keep in mind that the 277 system is not a substitute for calling 911 in case of an emergency.
Arkansas State Police Director Col. Bill Bryant said the 277 contact will be easy for the public to remember.
For those who have letters corresponding with numbers on their phone keypad, 277 also represents ASP (Arkansas State Police).
Hutchinson noted that legislation to put the 277 system in place was led by State Rep. Stephen Meeks, of Greenbrier (R-67)
