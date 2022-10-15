JONESBORO — Arkansas lost ground in the past seven days in its fight to eradicate COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker last week had classified all but four Arkansas counties as having low community levels of COVID-19.
This week, Arkansas and Monroe counties in the southeastern part of the state were upgraded to high community level, and Jackson, White and Cleburne counties joined Baxter and Marion as medium level.
The CDC’s weekly COVID-19 Data Tracker compares standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties.
In this week’s report, the CDC showed a larger hospitalization rate for Jackson county, compared to the rest of the region, between Oct. 6 and Wednesday. Craighead County had an average of 101.51 new cases per 100,000, down from 106.04. Greene County had a rate of 99.53 per 100,000. The hospitalization rate in the northeast region, with the exception of Jackson County was 3.5 per 100,000. Jackson County’s hospitalization rate was 11.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 310 new cases, including 17 in Craighead County. The state reported 12 deaths, including one in Randolph County.
Active cases increased slightly for the second consecutive day to 3,059.
Hospitals reported 147 patients who had tested positive for the disease statewide, a reduction of 20 from Thursday. Hospital admissions in Northeast Arkansas remained at 18.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 26 new cases, 230 active cases.
Greene – 7 new cases, 76 active cases.
Lawrence – 2 new cases, 27 active cases.
Poinsett –10 new cases, 25 active cases.
Mississippi – 2 new cases, 55 active cases.
Jackson – 1 new case, 31 active cases.
Randolph – 1 new case, 178 active cases
Cross – 1 new case, 9 active cases.
Clay – 1 new case, 12 active cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.