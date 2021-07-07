JONESBORO — Coronavirus infection rates increased in every Northeast Arkansas county, with the exception of Randolph, where fewer new cases were reported last week than the week before.
Randolph County, which had a spike in new cases in recent weeks, has now had a spike in vaccinations, according to data The Sun has collected from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of new cases in Craighead County rose by about one-third in the past week.
The county’s 16 new cases reported Tuesday ranked third statewide.
New infections had been on the decline in June locally, until last week, as Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirmed during his weekly news conference Tuesday.
“We’re losing ground in July,” Hutchinson said, blaming the Delta variant as a major cause. Both in Arkansas and nationwide, the Delta variant, which originated in India, makes up about 50 percent of all new COVID-19 cases. Just last week, the Delta variant accounted for only 25 percent of new cases in Arkansas.
As a result of the invasion of this more infectious and virulent virus, hospitalizations have risen.
As of Tuesday, 416 people were hospitalized because of the virus, an increase of 56 from Monday, and 110 more than on June 29. Those on ventilators rose from 69 to 76 statewide in the past week.
In addition to 270 new infections statewide reported Tuesday, the death toll rose by eight to 5,926 and the statewide number of active cases stood at 5,929
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county June 29 through Monday:
Craighead – 56 confirmed (27 more than last week), 35 probable (same as last week); 147 active cases (59 more); total deaths, 186 (increase of 1).
Greene – 39 confirmed (increase of 13), 6 probable (decrease of 11); 84 active (increase of 35); total deaths, 78.
Lawrence – 9 confirmed (increase of 3) 11 probable (increase of 5); 28 active (increase of 13); total deaths, 43.
Poinsett – 34 confirmed (increase of 27) 10 probable (increase of 8); 54 active (increase of 42); total deaths, 77.
Mississippi – 8 confirmed (increase of 8), 3 probable (increase of 3); 11 active cases (increase of 6); total deaths 110.
Jackson – 8 confirmed (increase of 6), 4 probable (1 fewer); 21 active cases (increase of 9); total deaths, 38.
Randolph – 5 confirmed (44 fewer), 3 probable (same as last week); 11 active cases (4 fewer); total deaths, 48.
Cross – 7 confirmed (increase of 6), 5 probable (2 fewer); 16 active cases (increase of 12); total deaths, 51.
Clay –5 confirmed (increase of 3), 1 probable (2 fewer); 13 active cases (increase of 6); total deaths, 52.
