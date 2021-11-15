JONESBORO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday he wanted to reduce confusion and encourage more people to get booster shots to fight the coronavirus.
California, Colorado, New Mexico and West Virginia had previously authorized booster shots for everyone 18 and older, The Associated Press reported.
Federal guidelines recommend boosters only for those over 65 and younger people with certain underlying health conditions or whose jobs are high risk for the virus.
“And what we’re finding is that we want more people to get their booster shot and that this is somewhat confusing and limiting as to the eligibility of those that ought to be getting their booster shot,” Hutchinson said of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Those 18 and older who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago are now eligible for the booster.
Dr. Jose Romero, state health secretary, said officials were worried that infections would increase in the coming months as more people move activities indoors.
“We are starting to see what looks like a trend upward,” particularly during the latter part of last week,” Romero said.
“Of concern to us is the number of cases that are starting to be seen in that younger age,” Romero said of the 5-11 age group. They only recently became eligible for the shots.
A school in Conway had 53 active cases, most of which were transmitted between the students, Romero said.
Education Secretary Johnny Key said the number of active cases in schools statewide has grown from just under 900 Aug. 1 to almost 1,200 now, an upward trend similar to that of one year ago.
In Craighead County, the number of new cases jumped by 58.3 percent in the previous seven days, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health revealed. The daily average of 21 new cases per day were still well below the peak of the surge of the delta variant, however.
Craighead, Jackson and Randolph counties had slight declines, while, Lawrence County’s 27 new cases was a 34 percent drop from the previous week.
Greene County’s 80 new cases represent a 70 percent increase between Nov. 1 and Sunday.
Craighead County recorded 94 new cases during that seven day period, down from 97 the previous week. Lawrence, Poinsett and Randolph counties had declines for the week.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Nov. 8 through Sunday:
Craighead – 149 new cases (increase of 55 from last week); 212 active cases (increase of 62); 246 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 83 new cases (increase of 3); 119 active (increase of 22); 124 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 53 new cases (decrease of 26); 75 active (increase of 38); 58 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 25 new cases (decrease of 8); 49 active (increase of 7); 101 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 83 new cases (increase of 20); 132 active cases (increase of 48); 143 deaths (increase of 3).
Jackson – 73 new cases (increase of 48) 109 active cases (increase of 31); 46 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 20 new cases (decrease of 23), 33 active cases (increase of 7); 61 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross –18 new cases (increase of 6), 24 active cases (increase of 1); 65 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 21 new cases (increase of 2); 34 active cases (increase of 14); 74 deaths (increase of 1).
