JONESBORO — The governing body for the United Methodist Church in Arkansas has requested a court order for a local bank to “provide a full and complete accounting” of alleged unauthorized financial transactions made in the name of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro.
The Arkansas Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church also seeks a ruling that the conference is the rightful owner of the accounts.
The local congregation and the Arkansas Conference are involved in a court fight over rightful ownership of church property, which is insured for $25 million, according to testimony in a January hearing.
Special Judge Gary Arnold of Benton refused the Arkansas Conference’s request to dismiss the lawsuit during a hearing Tuesday.
Leadership of the local congregation filed suit seeking “quiet title,” or a declaration that the local congregation owns the property.
A majority of the members of the local congregation reportedly voted to disaffiliate from the worldwide denomination in 2022. However, that request was denied at a special meeting of the annual conference.
The conference approved disaffiliation requests from 35 small congregations across the state, but rejected proposals from Jonesboro, the second-largest in the state, and the First United Methodist Church congregations in Cabot and Searcy.
A similar court battle is working its way through White County Circuit Court involving the Searcy congregation.
A circuit judge there granted the local congregation a temporary order in February, restraining the Arkansas Conference from interfering with the local church’s activities. A trial over ownership of the Searcy property has not been set, according to online court records.
In the Jonesboro case, Arnold refused to grant a restraining order against the state governing body.
The same lawyers are involved in both the Jonesboro and Searcy cases.
In Fayetteville, officials of Central United Methodist Church announced a proposal to divide church property among three groups. One of the three congregations will continue to be affiliated with the denomination and will keep the Central name, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Documents filed Tuesday in the Jonesboro case show correspondence between state church leaders and executives at First Community Bank.
“No officer or board member of the Annual Conference believes that their name presently appears on the signature card for any of the FCB Accounts,” a Dec. 23 letter from the president of the Arkansas Conference read. “Unless the current signature cards of the FCB Accounts include an officer or board member of the Annual Conference, please know that it is the Annual Conference’s position that any other individual, whose names appears on said signature cards, is not authorized to act or make any transactions with respect to the FCB Accounts.”
The bank has seven accounts in the name of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro.
Chrissie Lamkin, an attorney for the bank, responded Dec. 30 that the bank “intends to maintain the status quo” until the motion for a temporary restraining order could be decided.
Also Tuesday, the Arkansas Conference filed a counterclaim seeking delivery of church-owned vehicles, furniture and other items.
A trial to settle the dispute is scheduled for the week of Jan. 29, 2024.
