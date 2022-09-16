JONESBORO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said a proposal by the U.S. Department of Education that would enhance Title IX protections for gay and transgender students would put local schools in an unwinnable position.

“Schools across the nation and especially in Arkansas, would be caught in between violating federal law and losing federal funding and facing potential fines, while on the other hand violating state law and losing state funding,” Hutchinson said in an online news conference Thursday. The schools could lose funding for free and reduced price meals under the proposed amendments, the governor said.