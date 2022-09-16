JONESBORO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said a proposal by the U.S. Department of Education that would enhance Title IX protections for gay and transgender students would put local schools in an unwinnable position.
“Schools across the nation and especially in Arkansas, would be caught in between violating federal law and losing federal funding and facing potential fines, while on the other hand violating state law and losing state funding,” Hutchinson said in an online news conference Thursday. The schools could lose funding for free and reduced price meals under the proposed amendments, the governor said.
Title IX of the Education Amendments was enacted in 1972. It protects students from sexual discrimination in educational programs and activities.
The Biden Administration said the amendments will include clarifying text to include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to strengthen the rights of LGBTQI+ students.
“This would interfere with Arkansas law, it would interfere with common sense and it would interfere with local control,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said the proposed changes would violate Arkansas law that prohibits biological males from competing in women’s sports. He announced Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a response with other attorneys general opposing the new rules.
The state Department of Education has also joined other states in presenting comments opposing these proposed rules.
“These proposed amendments of the Biden administration not only fly in the face of well-established law but in the face of reason and the intent of Congress,” Hutchinson said. “The state of Arkansas will not stand by idly while the federal government seeks to redefine the law to the detriment of women’s sports and local decision making.”
Also Thursday, Hutchinson announced that Cindy Gillespie will resign as secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.
“Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction,” Hutchinson said in a news release. “She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.”
Gillespie joined the governor’s cabinet in 2016, after leaving a private sector job in Washington, D.C., and said Arkansas quickly became home.
“Although it is bittersweet to leave, I appreciate the governor understanding that family must always come first, so I will need to depart in October.”
She didn’t elaborate on her reasons for resigning.
