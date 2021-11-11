JONESBORO — A committee coordinating the use of federal pandemic relief money has approved $7 million in spending to expand internet access in Craighead County and another $4.5 million in Poinsett County.
However, final approval of the projects may have to wait.
Those projects, along with $7.4 million in projects in Cross County, were approved Wednesday by the Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee. Gov. Asa Hutchinson established the committee to make recommendations how to distribute about $1.57 billion in American Rescue Plan funding in the state.
The Arkansas Legislative Council must also approve the projects, and two members of the steering committee, who also serve in the state Senate, indicated that approval may not happen any time soon.
Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, and Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, voted against forwarding the projects to the council.
“The Legislature pretty well made it clear that we wanted to have a master plan,” Sample said. “And I’ve talked to several legislators. The people that we hired are out working … Until we get that master plan, the legislators that I talked to (Wednesday) are not comfortable with bringing any requests until we have the master plan and until we can look at them.”
Bill Hudson, representing the state Commerce Department’s Arkansas Rural Connect program, said the projects that were proposed wouldn’t conflict with the master plan.
“We can do both at the same time,” Hudson said. “We do understand that there is a desire by the Legislature to kind of have a more holistic understanding, a broader scope. But we really don’t have an open question as to whether or not there is a need for these projects to be funded. We know that these territories have a need for broadband.
“And so to wait potentially until May or sometime after that to be able to fund them, I think we’ll come back and we’ll find out, yeah, we should have funded these several months ago.”
Sample said lawmakers want to see if particular territories are presently unserved or underserved by internet service providers.
“We want to take and see the master plan and then fund the projects with the master plan,” Sample said, adding the state has plenty of time to obligate the money. The deadline is the end of 2024.
Hudson said the 32 projects, worth $124.7 million, on the list already meet that criteria.
“That’s one of the things that we looked at when we were putting this particular list together,” Hudson responded, “is to make sure that we’re not going to be funding something that maybe would be ruled out by this study.”
For his part, Ingram said he wanted status reports of projects that were approved before Broadband Development Group of Little Rock was hired to develop the master plan.
Hudson said the Legislative Council would receive full geographic information and demographic information on the territories the proposed projects would serve.
Ritter Communications of Jonesboro had 12 of the 32 projects. They were worth more than $50 million. Jessica Odom, Ritter’s marketing coordinator, declined to describe specifically where the work would be done until the Legislative Council gives its approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.