NEWPORT — A crash Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 claimed the life of a Newport woman.
Betty Y. Burns, 36, of Newport, died as a result of the crash. She was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Mustang traveling in the northbound inside lane on the highway.
The Mustang turned right, and was struck on the passenger side by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, which was in the northbound outside lane of the highway, according to Arkansas State Police.
The crash happened at 6:15 p.m. Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry.
A crash in rural Independence County on Monday claimed the life of a Batesville man and resulted in the injury of a Newport man.
Michael Owens, 63, of Batesville, died following a crash on U.S. Highway 167 at Pfeiffer Road, that occurred at 3:55 p.m.
Owens, who was operating a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle, turned off Pfeiffer Road on to U.S. 167 heading south. The motorcycle then crossed all lanes of traffic, according to state police, and went into the path of a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by Brandon Trewyn, 36, of Newport.
Trewyn drove off the roadway to the right in an attempt to miss Owens, but the front of the Charger made contact with the Yamaha, state police report.
Trewyn was transported to White River Medical Center in Batesville with undisclosed injuries.
Road conditions were dry and weather conditions were cloudy at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.