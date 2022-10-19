221019-JS-paragould-shootings-photo

Arkansas State Police and other officials, including the Greene County Coroner, respond to the residence in the 100 block of South Rockingchair Road on Tuesday morning.

 Michael Wilkey / Paxton News Service

PARAGOULD — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened this morning in Paragould.

According to Paragould police, emergency services received a call of an unwanted person at a residence in the 100 block of South Rockingchair Road.