PARAGOULD — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened this morning in Paragould.
According to Paragould police, emergency services received a call of an unwanted person at a residence in the 100 block of South Rockingchair Road.
When officers arrived, they made contact with a male subject who opened fire on the officers. Gunfire was exchanged and the suspect, who has not been identified, was killed.
The Greene County Coroner’s van was seen at the residence Tuesday morning and left the scene around 10:15 a.m. Arkansas State Police criminal investigators could also be seen searching the area in and around the residence Tuesday morning for possible evidence in the case.
Also, the Greene County Tech Main and Primary Campus were on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning due to the incident as a safety precaution. The soft lockdown was soon lifted, school officials said on the district’s website.
Paragould Animal Control also removed a dog from the residence Tuesday morning as investigators continued their search for evidence.
A Paragould police officer was shot during the incident and has been transported to a Memphis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Domestic dispute under investigation
At 7:20 a.m., emergency services received a 911 call about a domestic dispute in the 200 block of North 18 1/2 Avenue.
Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to that call and found the body of a deceased male inside the home.
Paragould’s CID is investigating the incident.
Shooting incident reported
A man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Tuesday afternoon after Paragould police say an attempted robbery led to a shooting.
According to a media release from Paragould police, officers got a call around 12:30 p.m. about a shooting with injuries in the 400 block of North 5th Street.
As officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The man, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene by police and EMS before he was airlifted to the hospital.
Paragould police are investigating and are interviewing people involved in the incident at this time, authorities said.
Police said none of the three incidents are related.
