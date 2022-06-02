JONESBORO — Arkansas had the largest one-day rise in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday since March. Then Thursday’s numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health topped that.
Hospitalizations because of the disease have also risen.
The state recorded 535 new cases on Thursday, after posting 466 new cases on Wednesday.
Active cases Thursday rose by 270 to 4,152.
The state recorded four additional deaths on Thursday, including one Greene County resident. The death toll stood at 11,492, dating back to March 2020.
Of the 535 new cases Thursday, 122 were from Pulaski County. Washington County had 53, followed by 52 in Benton County and 47 in Craighead County.
Hospitalized COVID patients at Arkansas Childrens Hospital have also increased in number from two to nine, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
The Biden administration said Thursday that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group, as expected.
White House COVID-19 coordinator Aashish Jha outlined the administration’s planning for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots. He said the Food and Drug Administration’s outside panel of advisers will meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids. Shipments to doctors’ offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week.
Jha said states can begin placing orders for pediatric vaccines on Friday, and said the administration has an initial supply of 10 million doses available. He said it may take a few days for the vaccines to arrive across the country and vaccine appointments to be widespread.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 47 new cases, 211 active cases.
Greene – 15 new cases, 95 active cases.
Lawrence – 6 new cases, 34 active cases.
Poinsett –3 new cases, 45 active cases.
Mississippi –20 new cases, 61 active cases.
Jackson – 1 new case, 7 active cases.
Randolph – 5 new cases, 24 active cases.
Cross – 2 new case, 18 active case.
Clay – 2 new cases, 20 active cases.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
