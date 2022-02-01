JONESBORO — Schools will be receiving relief from some of the Arkansas Department of Education directives regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday.
“Contact tracing and quarantines for students who are determined to be probable close contacts remain best practices as mitigation strategies, but there is no directive for districts to do so,” Hutcinson said during his weekly news conference. “And so that is left to district decisions. I think we’ll see that many of the districts will stop doing the contact tracing and quarantines. And that means that if a student is ill they should stay home. If they’re positive COVID, they should stay home. If you feel good, get vaccinated.”
Hutchinson said the recent surge in the omicron variant of COVID-19 had made contact tracing impractical.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 4,637 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, including 176 in Craighead County. Almost 8,000 new cases statewide were reported a week earlier.
The number of active cases declined statewide by 5,914 to 57,392.
However, an unusually high 39 deaths were reported across the state. Among those deaths were two in Greene County and one each in Craighead and Randolph counties. Jose Romero, the state’s health secretary, said the high number of deaths is indicative of the omicron surge.
“We expect to see more of of these numbers increasing in the next few days and week,” Romero said. “Although it’s true that on an individual basis this is a milder disease with milder outcomes, when you are infecting hundreds of thousands of individuals, you’re going to have an increase in the number of deaths.”
As the number of new infections in the community continues to decline, so, too has the demand for testing. St. Bernards Healthcare announced rapid testing conducted today at St. Bernards Auditorium would be the last mass testing for the time being.
The health department said 1,711 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide, a reduction of four from Monday, and 242 were on ventilators, down by eight from Monday.
Due to declining demand, the only remaining day that St. Bernards will perform free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing this week is Wednesday, February 2, at St. Bernards Auditorium. The hours of operation remain unchanged from 8 to 11 a.m. The hospital will make further announcements regarding testing opportunities for upcoming weeks.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead County – 176 new cases; 1,968 active cases.
Greene County – 74 new cases; 1,026 active.
Lawrence County – 32 new cases; 314 active.
Poinsett County – 63 new cases; 528 active.
Jackson County – 41 new cases; 299 active.
Mississippi County – 117 new cases; 645 active.
Randolph County – 28 new cases; 240 active.
Cross County – 47 new cases; 263 active.
Clay County – 23 new cases; 290 active.
