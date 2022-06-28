JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,423 new coronavirus cases and six deaths Tuesday, including one death each in Mississippi and Poinsett counties.
The 49 new cases reported in Craighead County ranked behind Pulaski (227), Washington (115), Benton (88), Sebastian (83) and Lonoke (50) counties.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations grew to 211, up from 209 statewide. Northeast Arkansas hospitals had admitted 33 COVID-related patients, up from 30.
The number of active cases statewide grew by 489 to 10,183.
As Arkansas’ case numbers continue to climb, federal government advisers debated Tuesday if Americans should get a modified COVID-19 booster shot this fall – and exactly how best to update it to fight a virus that surely will change even more by then.
“That’s the problem – we’re being asked to more or less have a crystal ball today,” said Dr. Arnold Monto of the University of Michigan, who heads the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee.
Current COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives globally and those used in the U.S. still offer strong protection against hospitalization and death – especially after a booster dose. But their ability to block infection markedly dropped when the super-contagious omicron mutant emerged.
Pfizer and Moderna tested shots updated to better match the omicron that surged over the winter, but that first mutant has disappeared – replaced by its genetically distinct relatives. The two newest omicron cousins, called BA.4 and BA.5, now make up about half of U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While people vaccinated and boosted have good protection against COVID-19’s worst outcomes, it has slipped some, said CDC epidemiologist Heather Scobie, describing an increase in omicron-sparked hospitalizations among older adults.
Only about half of vaccinated Americans ever got that all-important booster. And while a second booster that’s recommended for people 50 and older again restores protection, only a quarter of those eligible have gotten one. Authorities hope an updated booster for fall might entice more interest.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 49 new cases, 490 active cases.
Greene – 13 new cases, 171 active cases.
Lawrence – 1 new cases, 70 active cases.
Poinsett – 14 new cases, 84 active cases.
Mississippi – 13 new cases, 124 active cases.
Jackson – 7 new cases, 74 active cases.
Randolph – 8 new cases, 51 active cases.
Cross – 16 new casea, 70 active cases.
Clay – 1 new cases, 50 active cases.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
