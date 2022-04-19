JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 105 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, which is roughly the same as the previous two Tuesdays. The difference is in the number of deaths and hospitalizations.
No deaths were reported Tuesday and COVID-connected hospitalizations were down to 46 statewide, compared to 103 statewide on April 5. Northeast Arkansas hospitals reported seven COVID hospitalizations on Tuesday, an increase of one from Monday. No patients were on ventilators in the region.
Pulaski County had the highest number of new cases Tuesday with 19, followed by 16 in Washington County. Craighead County reported six new cases Tuesday, which is one more than the county reported all of last week.
Tuesday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 6 new cases, 24 other active cases.
Greene – 0 new cases, 71 active cases.
Lawrence – 2 new cases, 7 other active cases..
Poinsett – 1 new cases, 10 other active cases.
Mississippi – 0 new cases, 37 other active cases.
Jackson – 1 new case, 17 other active cases.
Randolph – 4 new cases, 6 other active cases.
Cross – 1 new case, 5 other active cases.
Clay – 0 new cases, 3 active cases.
