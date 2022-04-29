JONESBORO — Arkansas reported 139 new coronavirus cases Friday, including 12 in Craighead and 10 in Greene County.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported that active cases rose statewide by 31. Four deaths raised the cumulative death toll since March 2020 to 11,385.
The number of hospitalized COVID patients rose statewide by five to 51. Of those patients, 12 were on ventilators, up from 11 on Thursday. Five COVID patients in Northeast Arkansas were hospitalized.
Benton County in northwest Arkansas had the highest number of new cases Friday with 21, followed by Pulaski with 18 and Washington County with 15.
The latest stats showed that only one resident of Cross County suffers from the virus. Chicot, Lee, Lincoln, and Prairie counties are said to be covid-free.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 12 new cases, 71 active cases.
Greene – 10 new cases, 113 active cases.
Lawrence – 1 new case, 11 active cases..
Poinsett –2 new cases, 18 active cases.
Mississippi – 6 new cases, 28 active cases.
Jackson – 1 new case, 10 active cases.
Randolph – 2 new cases, 11 active cases.
Cross –0 new cases, 1 active cases.
Clay – 2 new cases, 19 active cases.
