JONESBORO — Arkansas had just 249 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported. But Craighead County continued to be near the top of the list with 25 new cases and the number of active cases in the county rose by five to 78.
Pulaski County had 31 new infections on Wednesday.
Statewide, active cases dropped by 12 to 1,483.
The state reported 25 deaths, but none involved residents of Northeast Arkansas, according to the newest data.
Hospitalizations rose by seven statewide to 146. Of those, 37 patients were on ventilators. In Northeast Arkansas COVID hospitalizations remained unchanged from Tuesday at 11 with four on ventilators.
According to a separate health department report, three nursing homes in the region have reported new infections.
The report showed 14 active cases among residents and eight staff members of Pocahontas Healthcare & Rehabilitation.
The report also showed that there was one active case each among staff members at Randolph County Nursing Home in Pocahontas and Lawrence Hall in Walnut Ridge.
While case numbers have been dropping throughout Arkansas and the U.S., the World Health Organization said the number of new cases globally increased by 7 percent in the last week, driven largely by rising infections in the Western Pacific.
According to The Associated Press, confirmed cases of the virus had been falling steadily worldwide since January but rose again last week, due to the more infectious omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, in addition to the suspension of COVID-19 protocols in numerous countries in Europe, North America and elsewhere.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 25 new cases, 78 other active cases.
Greene – 5 new cases, 17 other active cases.
Lawrence – 4 new cases, 5 other active cases..
Poinsett – 6 new cases, 23 other active cases.
Mississippi –13 new cases, 18 other active cases.
Jackson – 7 new cases, 19 other active cases.
Randolph – 3 new cases, 11 other active cases.
Cross –2 new cases, 3 other active cases.
Clay – 0 new cases, 8 other active cases.
