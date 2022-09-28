JONESBORO — The COVID-19 death toll rose by 36 in Arkansas Tuesday, but new cases are continuing to decline data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows.
The latest deaths include two in Craighead and one in Greene County.
The death toll from the pandemic reached 12,106.
The health department reported 545 new cases Tuesday.
Pulaski County had 58 of them, followed by 35 in Washington County, 29 each in Sebastian and White counties, 23 in Benton County, 22 in Faulkner County and 21 in Craighead County.
The number of active cases dropped by 378 statewide to 5,663.
The health department reported 265 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, an increase of six from Monday. COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas totaled 34, an increase of three.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 21 new cases, 308 active cases.
Greene – 16 new cases, 127 active cases.
Lawrence – 3 new cases, 34 active cases.
Poinsett – 1 new case, 61 active cases.
Mississippi – 12 new cases, 101 active cases.
Jackson – 4 new cases, 62 active cases.
Randolph – 2 new cases, 38 active cases.
Cross – 3 new cases, 31 active cases.
Clay – 1 new case, 39 active cases.
