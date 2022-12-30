JONESBORO — New COVID-19 cases totaled 939 on Thursday, and Craighead County was the second-largest contributor to that total, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
The 80 new cases in Craighead County was second only to Pulaski County, which had 99. Washington County had 71 new cases.
Craighead County had reported 60 new cases on Wednesday, which was also second only to Pulaski County. Craighead County ranks seventh in population.
The state reported 614 new cases last Thursday, in advance of the Christmas holiday weekend.
Active cases climbed by 401 to 6,083, while COVID-related hospitalizations jumped by 24 to 336 statewide. Northeast Arkansas hospitals have also spiked. They added 12 COVID patients on Thursday, bringing the total to 57, including three on ventilators.
The cumulative death toll rose by three on Thursday to 12,689.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead –80 new cases, 447 active cases.
Greene – 27 new cases, 183 active cases.
Lawrence – 7 new cases, 47 active cases.
Poinsett – 9 new cases, 82 active cases.
Mississippi – 19 new cases, 104 active cases.
Jackson – 1 new case, 36 active cases.
Randolph –10 new cases, 38 active cases.
Cross – 4 new cases, 22 active cases.
Clay – 5 new cases, 68 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.