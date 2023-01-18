JONESBORO — New coronavirus cases dropped slightly in the past week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department Health found. However, new cases increased slightly in Craighead County, and almost doubled in Poinsett County.
The health department reported 2,989 new cases between Jan. 9 and Sunday, down 1.6 percent from the 3,037 reported the previous week.
Craighead County’s 198 new cases during that period represents a 4.2 percent increase. Jackson County’s cases jumped from 45 to 67, a 48.9 percent rise.
Cross, Greene, Lawrence and Mississippi counties had reductions in new cases.
The number of active cases dropped statewide from 6,327 to 5,549 during the week.
The state reported 38 COVID-related deaths last week, including three in Craighead County and one each in Lawrence and Mississippi counties.
Hospitals statewide reported 312 admissions on Sunday, down from 393 the previous Sunday. However, hospitalizations rose in the Northeast region from 50 to 58.
The New York Times reports that COVID hospitalizations surged nationally in January 2021 and 2022, but that hasn’t happened this month, according to its research. The Times reported 45,600 hospitalizations nationwide on Jan. 12, compared to 159,510 on Jan. 20, 2022.
On January 17, 2022, the health department reported 3,600 new cases and 1,420 patients were hospitalized, including 234 in Northeast Arkansas.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Jan. 9 through Sunday:
Craighead – 198 new cases (increase of 8 from previous week); 398 active cases (decrease of 35); 379 total virus related deaths (increase of 3).
Greene – 67 new cases (decrease of 23); 156 active cases (decrease of 33); 190 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 17 new cases (decrease of 6); 42 active cases (decrease of 8); 88 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 57 new cases (increase of 24); 96 active cases (increase of 2); 138 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 13 new cases (increase of 32); 43 active cases (unchanged); 74 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi –38 new cases (decrease of 41); 93 active cases (decrease of 26); 230 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 21 new cases (unchanged); 30 active cases (decrease of 14); 103 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 6 new cases (decrease of 4); 14 active cases (decrease of 8); 100 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 24 new cases (increase of 7); 41 active cases (decrease of 10); 100 deaths (unchanged).
