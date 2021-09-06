JONESBORO — A spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Human Services said the agency is looking to change some procedures to speed up aid to tenants and landlords who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, the leader of a state group called Arkansans for Stronger Communities, said her group will be offering up suggestions of their own.
Lynn Foster, a retired law professor, said the delay in distributing the $173 million made available to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act has caused additional tension between landlords and tenants.
“DHS had the money in January. Why did they wait to start handing it out until May?” Foster said Friday in an interview with The Sun.
On Tuesday, during his weekly coronavirus news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson acknowledged distribution had been slow and provided the following statistics:
13,727 households have applied.
2,908 households have been assisted.
8,221 applications are pending, awaiting additional information from a tenant or landlord.
93 applications have been denied.
$7.2 million of the $173 million available has been distributed to landlords and utility companies.
Gavin Lesnick, a DHS spokesman, said he would be unable to provide updated statistics until next week. DHS outsourced the program to Deloitte, a private consulting firm that specializes in helping provide government services.
“We are conducting a thorough review of the Arkansas Rent Relief Program, and are working to find ways that the process can be streamlined,” Lesnick said Friday. “This is an ongoing effort, and we hope to share updates soon.”
Foster said one major mistake was in taking the original assistance program, known as Fresh Start, out of the hands of the Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association, which had a dedicated website for the program, and years of experience in working with low-income residents. In Northeast Arkansas, the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council handled the assistance program.
“Fresh Start did way better. It was very effective,” Foster said.
The rules developed under the Arkansas Rent Relief Program requires tenants seeking assistance to provide:
Government-issued photo ID (driver’s license, state identification card).
Proof of renting a home in Arkansas.
Proof of housing instability.
Proof of income for everyone in the home who file taxes.
Proof of financial loss of hardship due to COVID-19.
Landlord’s email and phone number
Under the program, the state could provide tenants who have fallen behind on rent with money to pay the overdue rent and up to 5 percent of late fees dating back to April 1, 2020, and moving forward into December of this year.
However, the landlord must be willing to provide:
Copy of the lease.
Government issued photo ID.
Tenant’s email and phone number.
If the landlord refuses to participate, the tenants can’t get the assistance, and will still owe back rent that the tenant can’t pay, Foster said.
Guidelines developed by the U.S. Treasury Department don’t require all the documentation Arkansas requires of tenants.
Foster said tenants could simply sign an affidavit, attesting to the facts, rather than searching for receipts from utilities and landlords.
Foster said the state could simply link databases of landlords and utilities for verification.
“I think some of this is just a failure of imagination,” Foster said. “This has happened on such a large scale with so many people that people in government are just not thinking the way they need to think about how to solve this problem.”
She said it’s hard to fill out the forms online.
Foster said she is trying to learn how much the state is paying the consultant for its work.
Meanwhile, Tony Thomas, chief operating officer for Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, confirmed Friday that Deloitte representatives reached out to the Craighead County Chapter of the NAACP, seeking volunteers to help local residents fill out the applications.
To apply, call 1-888-736-8275, or visit ar.gov/rentrelief.
