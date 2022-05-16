JONESBORO — New coronavirus cases in Arkansas last week increased by 13 percent compared to the previous week, while active cases rose by 31 percent, a Sun review of reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
At the same time, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals continued to decline and fewer people died between May 9 and Sunday.
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 hit 1 million on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. In Arkansas, the death toll since the pandemic reached the state hit 11,418 on Monday.
The confirmed number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days, The Associated Press reported. It is roughly equal to how many Americans died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out.
Three out of every four deaths were people 65 and older. More men died than women. White people made up most of the deaths overall. But Black, Hispanic and Native American people have been roughly twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as their white counterparts.
Craighead County recorded 63 new cases in the previous seven days, up from 46 the previous week, while Greene County had 20 new cases, down from 41 the previous week. Pulaski County accounted for 300 if the 1,394 new infections statewide, followed by Washington County with 171 and Benton County with 152.
Hospitalizations had dropped to 44 statewide by Sunday, only three of whom were being treated in Northeast Arkansas facilities.
The health department reported 74 new cases on Monday, including five in Craighead County.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, May 9 through Sunday:
Craighead – 63 new cases, (increase of 27 from last week); 96 active cases (increase of 31); 329 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 20 new cases (decrease of 21); 52 active (decrease of 26); 173 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 0 new cases (decrease of 15); 19 active cases (unchanged); 63 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence –13 new cases (increase of 2); 23 active (increase of 9); 78 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 16 new case (increase of 8); 15 active (decrease of 6); 127 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 17 new cases (increase of 10); 22 active cases (decrease of 3); 210 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 17 new cases (increase of 3); 30 active cases (increase of 9); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 2 new case (decrease of 1); 6 active cases (increase of 2); 83 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 4 new cases (decrease of 16); 19 active cases (decrease of 6); 93 deaths (unchanged).
