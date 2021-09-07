JONESBORO — The state’s coronavirus death toll rose by 38 on Tuesday, even as the Arkansas Department of Health reported only 583 new cases statewide. None of those deaths were believed to have been among Northeast Arkansas residents.
In Northeast Arkansas, the health department said Craighead County recorded 53 new cases on Tuesday, followed by 16 in Mississippi County, 12 in Jackson, 11 in Greene, and two each in Cross, Lawrence and Randolph counties. Clay County had no new cases.
Craighead and Greene counties saw a slight decline in new COVID cases in the past week, but the seven neighboring counties had increases, a Sun analysis of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health revealed.
Craighead County recorded five deaths between Aug. 30 and Sunday. Greene County had four and Lawrence and Poinsett counties had one death each.
The number of active cases in Craighead County was 772 percent higher than on July 6, as the new surge resulting from the spread of the delta variant began.
Hospitalizations had been trending downward across the state and region, and Mitchell Nail, spokesman for St. Bernards Medical Center, said that was the case there, briefly.
But on Tuesday, COVID-related hospitalizations jumped back up to 96 patients, up from 82 on Sunday.
“That’s real concerning, just immediately on the heels of Labor Day,” Nail said. “Because we are expecting a little bit of a surge following the weekend. So we could possibly see that surge post-weekend probably about five days to two weeks out.”
Of the 96, 25 COVID patients were in intensive care and 11 were on ventilators, Nail said.
As the new surge began in late June or early July, Craighead County was recording fewer than 100 new infections per week. On July 6, the county reported 147 active cases. That number was up to 1,285 on Sunday.
St. Bernards is licensed for 440 beds. Those 96 COVID patients have to be isolated away from the general population in negative pressure rooms.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Aug. 30 through Sunday:
Craighead – 680 new cases (decrease of 52, from last week); 1,283 active cases (increase of 10); 212 deaths (increase of 5).
Greene – 364 new cases (decrease of 1) 688 active (increase of 78); 97 deaths (increase of 4).
Lawrence – 157 new cases (increase of 61); 241 active (increase of 72); 46 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 177 new cases (increase of 31); 286 active (decrease of 21); 92 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 328 new cases (increase of 86); 467 active cases (increase of 123); 118 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 98 new cases (increase of 27); 150 active cases (increase of 27); 41 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 132 new cases (increase of 42), 195 active cases (increase of 55); 50 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 86 new cases (increase of 4), 139 active cases (increase of 1); 58 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 115 new cases (increase of 58); 188 active cases (increase of 51); 52 deaths (unchanged).
The region continues to lag behind on vaccinations. The health department said 49 percent of Arkansans 12 and older were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. In Craighead County, 41.4 percent are fully immunized, while 40.7 percent in Greene County have had all their shots. Only 38.7 percent of Poinsett County residents is fully immunized.
