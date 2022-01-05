JONESBORO — For the second day in a row Arkansas recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 7,488 new infections Wednesday from about 16,000 tests. On Tuesday, the state had 6,562 new cases. Active cases rose by 5,874 to 38,154.
Craighead County had 387 new cases Wednesday, but that number was lower than the day before and far fewer than three other counties in the state. Pulaski County recorded 1,658, followed by 533 in Washington County and 503 in Benton County.
The state recorded eight deaths Wednesday, but none in Northeast Arkansas.
In the previous 24 hours, the health department said 9,136 doses of COVID-19 vaccine was administered across the state.
Mississippi County recorded 124 new cases, followed by Greene with 118; Poinsett, 75; Randolph, 42; Cross, 56; Lawrence, 36; Jackson, 26; and Clay County with 14.
While the number of active cases grew statewide, Craighead County’s count dropped by one to 3,242.
Statewide COVID-related hospitalizations rose by 44 to 819. Of those, 128 were on ventilators, an increase of 10, according to the health department. Eleven fewer COVID patients were hospitalized in Northeast Arkansas facilities, but the number on ventilators grew by two to 14.
