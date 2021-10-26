JONESBORO — State officials warned Tuesday that the upcoming flu season could be especially hard on the state.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Jose Romero, state health secretary, received flu shots at the beginning of the governor’s weekly briefing with reporters on the coronavirus pandemic. The governor said flu shots are available at no cost through county health units.
During the 2017-18 flu season, Arkansas had 228 flu deaths, the most since the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. Only 23 died last year, Hutchinson said.
“What was different last year is that we had a lot of public health precautions, social distancing, wearing a mask and everyone was careful,” Hutchinson said.
Romero said the flu shots and the COVID-19 vaccines are both important.
“Now, we don’t want to have twin-demics, spikes with both COVID and with the flu,” Romero said. “We have that potential to happen this year, as we’ve done away with social distancing and masking. And so, it’s really important that you get the vaccine, not just for adults, but for children.”
Flu shots are available for children six months and older, and Romero said the American Academy of Pediatrics and other organizations advise that all children receive flu shots.
Also Tuesday, a panel of U.S. health advisers endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, moving the U.S. closer to beginning vaccinations in children ages 5 to 11, The Associated Press reported.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously with one abstention that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks – including a heart-related side effect that’s been very rare in teens and young adults who get a much higher dose.
The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days.
If the FDA authorizes the kid-size doses, there’s still another step: Next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to decide whether to recommend the shots and which youngsters should get them.
Hutchinson said the state will be prepared to immediately administer the shots following CDC approval.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 502 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 661 statewide a week ago. The 14 deaths reported was also a reduction from Oct. 19.
In Northeast Arkansas, Craighead County recorded 15 new cases, followed by Greene with 13, Poinsett with seven, Lawrence with 6, Jackson with 5, Mississippi and Randolph with three each, Clay with two and Cross with none. Clay County recorded the only COVID-related death Tuesday.
The two most populous counties, Pulaski and Benton had the highest numbers, 56 and 51, respectively.
Active cases dropped by 86 statewide to 4,826. Hospitalizations totaled 380 statewide, a reduction of 15 from Monday. Of those, 113 remained on ventilators.
State officials said roughly 89 percent of new hospitalizations are among people who haven’t been vaccinated, and 87 percent of deaths were among those who were unvaccinated. About 54.3 percent of residents above age 12 are fully vaccinated, according to health department reports.
On other topics, the governor said he still has not set a date for a special legislation session for lawmakers to consider sweeping tax cuts.
He also reported the largest number of high school students ever to enroll in computer science classes. The 12,547 enrollees are 2,097, or 20 percent, more than the previous school year, Hutchinson said.
Beginning next school year, high school students in Arkansas will be required to earn at least one credit in computer science before graduation. Every high school also must have at least one certified computer science teacher.
“The message is that Arkansas continues to lead in the nation in terms of our computer science education program,” Hutchinson said. “And it’s demonstrated by the investment that we’ve made in terms of our incentives, in terms of our recruitment of teachers.”
The state now has almost 600 certified computer science teachers, the governor said.
