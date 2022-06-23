JONESBORO — Arkansas reported 1,434 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, increasing the number of active cases to 8,234, the Arkansas Department of Health reported.
Pulaski County reported 211 new cases, followed by Washington with 127, Benton with 93, Faulkner with 77 and Sebastion with 68. Craighead County recorded 66 new infections Thursday.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 rose by three to 196. Of those, 37 were in Northeast Arkansas hospitals, which was a decrease of one since Wednesday.
Since the pandemic reached Arkansas 11,559 residents have died of complication from the disease, according to the health department, including seven reported Thursday.
Of 75 Arkansas counties, 14 are classified as medium community levels, including Craighead and Jackson. Phillips County is the only county classified as high level of community spread. The remainder are classified as low level, according to the CDC.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 66 new cases, 466 active cases.
Greene – 25 new cases, 168 active cases.
Lawrence – 8 new cases, 63 active cases.
Poinsett – 14 new cases, 70 active cases.
Mississippi – 7 new cases, 112 active cases.
Jackson – 11 new case, 61 active cases.
Randolph – 4 new cases, 48 active cases.
Cross – 17 new cases, 68 active cases.
Clay – 4 new cases, 47 active cases.
