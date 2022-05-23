JONESBORO — The state experienced a 36 percent increase in new coronavirus infections last week compared to the previous week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
In Northeast Arkansas, Craighead County had a 41 percent jump, while Greene County’s numbers barely changed.
The state reported 1,906 new cases between May 17 and Sunday. Active cases rose by 732 during that period from 2,488 to 3,220.
Hospitalizations statewide increased by 16 to 67. But hospitals in Northeast Arkansas reported only two COVID admissions.
The state reported 27 COVID-related deaths, including two in Craighead County. That brought the statewide COVID death toll since March 2020, to 11,445, and the death toll in Craighead County to 331.
Pulaski County reported 461 new virus cases last week, followed by 203 in Washington County, 166 in Benton County, 111 in Washington County, and then Craighead County’s 89.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, May 16 through Sunday:
Craighead – 89 new cases, (increase of 26 from last week); 153 active cases (increase of 57); 331 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 21 new cases (increase of 1); 39 active (decrease of 13); 173 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 2 new cases (increase of 2); 4 active cases (decrease of 15); 63 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 15 new cases (increase of 2); 27 active (increase of 4); 78 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 18 new cases (increase of 2); 27 active (increase of 12); 127 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 14 new cases (decrease of 3); 33 active cases (increase of 11); 210 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 4 new cases (decrease of 14); 20 active cases (decrease of 10); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 13 new case (increase of 11); 16 active cases (increase of 10); 83 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 8 new cases (increase of 4); 16 active cases (decrease of 3); 93 deaths (unchanged).
