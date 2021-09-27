JONESBORO — Arkansas’ death toll from the coronavirus pandemic officially rose by 40 on Monday, after the Arkansas Department of Health released its latest report.
However, that doesn’t mean those 40 people died Sunday. Health department officials have said there is often a lag of several days or even weeks between the deaths actually occurring and an official death certificate being issued.
Greene and Mississippi counties had three deaths each in Monday’s report, bringing the new totals to 112 for Greene and 129 for Mississippi County. Craighead County’s death toll rose by one Monday to 229.
Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the health department believes 7,630 have died from complications of the disease caused by the virus.
Once again, Craighead County, with 43 new cases, was the leader in new infections in the state, which had a total of 470 new cases on Monday. Active cases declined by 989 to 11,505.
Hospitalizations statewide also declined Monday. Hospitals across the state had 836 patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That’s down 26 from Sunday. However, the health department said the number of patients on ventilators was up by two to 234.
Locally, St. Bernards Medical Center had 84 COVID patients in the hospital, unchanged from Friday, but down from 94 on Sept. 20, said spokesman Mitchell Nail. He said the average COVID patient census has been 84.8 per day during September.
“What that tells me is we’re holding steady,” Nail said. “I think the Northeast Arkansas region isn’t declining a surreptitiously as the rest of the state.
Craighead County saw a 10.5 percent decline in new coronavirus infections last week, a Sun analysis of daily reports from the health department revealed. However, in recent days, the county has ranked among the top three in new cases.
Two Northeast Arkansas counties had increases last week. From Sept. 26-Sunday, Cross showed a 15 percent increase in new cases, while Randolph County climbed by 5.4%.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Sept. 20 through Sunday:
Craighead – 434 new cases (decrease of 54 from last week); 742 active cases (decrease of 66); 228 total virus deaths (increase of 3).
Greene – 204 new cases (decrease of 58); 407 active (decrease of 18); 109 deaths (increase of 3).
Lawrence – 61 new cases (decrease of 15); 94 active (decrease of 47); 50 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 94 new cases (increase of 5); 149 active (decrease of 37); 96 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 173 new cases (decrease of 29); 296 active cases (decrease of 54); 126 deaths (increase of 2).
Jackson – 51 new cases (decrease of 2); 92 active cases (decrease of 17); 42 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 97 new cases (increase of 5), 155 active cases (increase of 19); 51 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 61 new cases (increase of 8), 90 active cases (decrease of 7); 59 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 52 new cases (decrease of 22); 103 active cases (decrease of 33); 58 deaths (increase of 3).
Free booster shots are being offered at St. Bernards Auditorium to people who meeting criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC recommends that people in the following groups should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completion of their 2-dose Pfizer series:
People ages 65 years and older.
Adults 18+ living in long-term care settings.
People ages 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions.
People who may receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine booster include:
People ages 18–49 with an underlying medical condition
People ages 18–64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to working or residing in certain settings
People can talk to their health care provider about whether getting a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot is appropriate for them.
