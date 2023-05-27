JONESBORO — The Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of Calvin Francis Harrell III, 45, on May 11 after he was charged with residential burglary and second-degree battery following domestic disputes in Hardy and Jonesboro.
In the order of interim suspicion, the court’s committee on professional conduct wrote, Harrell “presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public and to his clients if he continues to practice law.”
The committee finds “the allegations of the petition are ‘serious misconduct,’ and involves alleged violation of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct.”
“It is therefore ORDERED that Respondent Calvin Francis Harrell be, and he is, SUSPENDED from the practice of law within this jurisdiction immediately upon the filing of this Order with the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court,” the order reads.
Jonesboro police arrested Harrell early Wednesday after he went to his estranged wife’s home and was said to be verbally abusive to the woman.
Harrell was taken into custody at 12:05 a.m., according to an incident report.
He already faces a felony charge in Sharp County Circuit Court involving another ex.
Harrell was charged May 16 with residential burglary and second-degree domestic battery in connection with the April 24 attack at that woman’s residence in Cherokee Village. According to a probable cause affidavit from Cherokee Village officer Shane Mullins, the 36-year-old victim had contacted Harrell “about getting a warrant took care of when Harrell became angry.”
The warrant was from Craighead County, charging her with failure to appear in circuit court to answer to charges that she had possessed 5.8 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs when her car was pulled over in Jonesboro on Dec. 14.
Police said the Cherokee Village woman suffered a concussion, a broken left arm, a broken finger and a broken rib.
The charges against Harrell pose a serious problem for the judicial system in Sharp County.
All three judges in the 3rd Judicial District have recused from the case.
In a request to the Arkansas Supreme Court for appointment of a special judge, Sharp County Circuit Clerk Alisa Black wrote, “The judges are requesting that this get expedited. Mr. Harrell was the Public Defender for Sharp County and also has a private practice.”
Chief Justice John Dan Kemp had previously assigned retired Judge David Goodson to preside over Harrell’s divorce case.
The divorce complaint mentioned Harrell’s involvement with the Sharp County woman and the fact she was facing drug charges in Craighead County.
Harrell is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
No court dates have been set in the Sharp County criminal case.
