JONESBORO — The Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of Calvin Francis Harrell III, 45, on May 11 after he was charged with residential burglary and second-degree battery following domestic disputes in Hardy and Jonesboro.

In the order of interim suspicion, the court’s committee on professional conduct wrote, Harrell “presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public and to his clients if he continues to practice law.”