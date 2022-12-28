A new report finds during the pandemic, the number of children without health insurance in Arkansas stayed about the same. The report, by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, said from 2019 to 2021, the federal government gave states extra money so no one would be dropped from Medicaid coverage, which is the primary reason Arkansas’ uninsured rate for kids remained stable.

Joan Alker, executive director, Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, says when the federal public health protections lift next year, it will be important to make sure the numbers do not start going in the wrong direction.