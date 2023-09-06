230906-JS-blessing-box-photo-nz

Nettleton STEAM Intermediate Librarian Chelsey Smith (left) and fifth-grader Tamar Farmer talk about one of the books they were adding to “Brooke’s Blessing Box” on Tuesday in front of the Nettleton STEAM Intermediate School in Jonesboro. The STEAMi Free Library was setup in honor and memory of Brooke Landrum, a former administrative assistant who passed away last October. Inscribed on the front is a quote, from “The Astonishing Color of After,” by Emily X.R. Pan, which reads “The purpose of memory is to remind us how to live.”

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Nettleton STEAM Intermediate School (STEAMi) students, staff and family members worked together at the end of the last school year to honor Brooke Landrum by designing and crafting “Brooke’s Blessing Box,” a STEAMi Free Library for the community.

Although the project was complete a couple days before the end of the last school year, the school officially unveiled the new library on Tuesday in memory of Landrum, who was an administrative assistant at STEAMi, according to Nettleton STEAM Intermediate Principal Tammy Rainwater.