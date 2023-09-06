JONESBORO — Nettleton STEAM Intermediate School (STEAMi) students, staff and family members worked together at the end of the last school year to honor Brooke Landrum by designing and crafting “Brooke’s Blessing Box,” a STEAMi Free Library for the community.
Although the project was complete a couple days before the end of the last school year, the school officially unveiled the new library on Tuesday in memory of Landrum, who was an administrative assistant at STEAMi, according to Nettleton STEAM Intermediate Principal Tammy Rainwater.
“As far as the library itself, it was obviously a remembrance of Miss Brooke,” she continued. “She was a big reader and always loved the kids, and I think she would really be proud of what they accomplished.”
“Brooke Landrum was our administrative assistant,” Rainwater noted. “She had been here for 10 years in our building and we had been talking about this project for quite some time and it just kept moving forward.”
She said after Landrum’s sudden passing last year, they were trying to come up with a way to honor and remember her.
“I just thought it was very fitting to use this opportunity to do that,” she added, pointing out that the project was a collaboration between STEAMi Messy Makerspace Teacher Trent Ramsdell, the 2022-23 fifth and sixth grade Messy Makerspace students, STEAMi parent Randy Baker, and STEAMi Librarian and Media Specialist Chelsey Smith.
Ramsdell noted on Tuesday how much the students had enjoyed the project.
“We got out there and we did some design work with the students, which was a lot of fun,” he said, noting the students also had help from Baker, who helped with the design, and Smith, who helped the students stock the books.
“We’re very thankful to Randy Baker for helping in that process and providing his woodworking expertise,” Rainwater stated. “He was a big help for sure.”
She said Baker had a lot of pull in choosing the design as he had done a couple of boxes for churches in town as well.
Ramsdell said the students created different designs before selecting the final design. They also helped in the painting and assembly process.
“The good thing was they got to use some power tools, nails and screws, which are some things that they might not generally get to use,” he said. “You’d be surprised how often students don’t know how to use a hammer. So, just introducing those kind of things is always good.”
“There were actually quite a few students because it was a a class project,” he noted. “So, while some kids would help on one part, other kids would have to help on another.”
“Messy Makerspace is kind of a mess sometimes,” he laughed. “Different kids doing different things. So, we had some of them working on painting it and some of them working on assembling it, still others working on the designs.”
Rainwater explained how the free library works.
She said that anyone can take a book and, while they can return it, they don’t have to bring it back. They can also leave another book if they want to help the cause.
“A lot of times somebody, if they have discarded books or old books, they’ll put them in there,” she said.
She said the school checks the box regularly to make sure there are good usable books available.
Rainwater also noted that with the one-year anniversary of Landrum’s passing coming up in October, they are now planning to add a little flower bed as a finishing touch.
“The kids really enjoyed making it and being part of it,” she said.
