NEWPORT — Gränges, a manufacturer of aluminum for various foil applications, broke ground Monday on an expansion at its Newport facility.
The expansion positions Gränges as the first company in the U.S. to invest in battery cathode foil (BCF) production, Gränges Americas President Patrick Lawlor said in a news release, building on previous investments in Newport over the past three years.
“We continue to invest in the foil industry benefiting our customers, employees and the communities in which we operate,” Lawlor said. “Gränges is excited to lead the way in battery foil development partnering with the State of Arkansas to invest in this exciting new high-growth industry.”
Gränges acquired the former Norandal plant in 2018.
The expansion is a result of increased demand for battery cathode foil in electric vehicles and markets moving toward battery-driven electrification. The expansion will create 43 new jobs and include equipment for finishing and a clean room necessary for BCF production. The plant currently employs 100.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Gränges is a great example of how foreign direct investment improves economic conditions for Arkansas communities. It’s also an example of how Arkansas’ business climate improves the bottom line for the international companies who choose to locate here.
Arkansas was one of several locations being considered for the project and a natural fit given Gränges’ Newport facility has a long history of high-end foil application development.
BCF is a critical component for lithium-ion batteries, which are essential in the production of electric vehicles. Gränges is widely recognized for its global footprint, its focus on sustainability, and its expertise in aluminium alloy development.
“Gränges and the Newport Economic Development Commission have forged a great working relationship that benefits the community and the company,” said Jon Chadwell, director of economic development. “Newport is blessed with great corporate citizens like Gränges, and we are excited to work with them to produce this product that is vital for the future of the automotive industry.”
Newport Mayor David Stewart said his city has experienced a lot of industrial growth over the last 20 years.
“Gränges revitalized a practically abandoned plant and brought high paying, quality jobs back to our community,” Stewart said. “We are so glad they chose Newport for this expansion.”
Gränges expects battery cathode foil production to be available in the first quarter of 2024.
