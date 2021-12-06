JONESBORO — After a small decline in new coronavirus cases the week of Thanksgiving, the week following Thanksgiving saw a steep rise, a Sun analysis of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
In Craighead County, new cases rose by 154.17 percent following the holiday. The decrease in new cases the previous week could have been because many testing sites were closed due to the holiday. Still, the 305 new cases last week were 87.1 percent more than the seven-day period ending on Nov. 21.
Despite all the attention the new omicron variant has received, the overwhelming cause of infections and deaths in many places remains the extra-contagious delta variant.
“Delta is the real risk right now. Omicron is an uncertain threat,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, told The Associated Press. Regardless of the coronavirus type, Collins said “we do know what to do.” Health officials continue to say the best defense against the virus is to become vaccinated.
In Arkansas, 51.2 percent of people age 5 and up have been fully vaccinated, the health department reported. In Craighead County, the percentage is 44.6, and the rate in Greene County is 42.4%.
Omicron had been detected in about a third of U.S. states by Sunday, including in the Northeast, the South, the Great Plains and the West Coast. Wisconsin, Missouri and Louisiana were among the latest states to confirm cases.
But delta remains the dominant variant, making up more than 99 percent of cases and driving a surge of hospitalizations in the north.
Hospitalizations in Arkansas are also up. On Monday, COVID-related hospitalizations were 452, an increase of 119 since Nov. 22, and up by 19 from Sunday. In Northeast Arkansas, hospitalizations rose from 51 Nov. 22 to 79 on Monday.
Craighead County recorded 17 new cases on Monday, while Greene County had 10. Mississippi County had 13 new cases and one death attributed to the disease. Cross County also recorded one death Monday.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Nov. 29 through Sunday:
Craighead – 305 new cases (increase of 185 from last week); 402 active cases (increase of 161); 251 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 134 new cases (increase of 78); 162 active (increase of 64); 127 deaths (increase of 3).
Lawrence – 27 new cases (increase of 19); 39 active (increase of 1); 62 deaths (increase of 2).
Poinsett – 87 new cases (increase of 47); 120 active (increase of 47); 102 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 121 new cases (increase of 63); 156 active cases (increase of 27); 150 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 46 new cases (same as previous week); 92 active cases (decrease of 3); 47 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 49 new cases (increase of 23), 70 active cases (increase of 11); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 21 new cases (increase of 14), 26 active cases (increase of 12); 68 deaths (increase of 2).
Clay – 28 new cases (same as previous week); 47 active cases (increase of 7); 76 deaths (increase of 2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.