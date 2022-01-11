JONESBORO — One ordinance and two resolutions were passed by the Craighead County Quorum Court at its first meeting of 2022 on Monday.
First up was an appropriation ordinance for the prosecuting attorney case coordinator position in the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. This was the final step to switch the position from hourly to salary. The ordinance passed without further discussion.
Next, justices considered a resolution confirming mutual aid agreements and distribution of fire monies. The resolution, which did not reflect any changes from past agreements, passed without any discussion.
Also during the meeting, the court voted to appoint Jeff Steiling to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Committee.
Judge Marvin Day said, “The city requested that Handwork be replaced as quick as we could.”
Steiling will be replacing David Handwork, county appointee, who resigned prior to the completion of his term on the MAPC. His term was set to expire on March 25, 2022.
Steiling was recommend by the Craighead County judge and will complete Handwork’s term. His term became effective on Monday, Jan. 11, with passage of this resolution, and will end March 25.
Before adjourning, Justice Richard Rogers asked a question regarding the employee handbook changes passed in December. He said he wanted to make sure that employees are not losing sick time or vacation time.
Day said they would be going back over the issue and would get back to him at the next meeting.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the court broke into sub-committees to discuss other issues including:
resolutions to appoint members to Valley View Fire Board.
a resolution to endorse Spirit Manufacturing in the Tax Back program.
an appropriation ordinance for Fund 1002, Employee Insurance Fund.
