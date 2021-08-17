JONESBORO — A 46-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police that her 2018 Nissan Altima was stolen early Monday morning from the 600 block of West Thomas Avenue.
A 55-year-old man who lives there told police he had a $2,000 check that was written to him in the car.
The vehicle was valued at $20,000.
In another case, a 21-year-old Jonesboro man told police his 2018 Ford Mustang was stolen from his driveway in the 4300 block of Timberlake Cove on Monday afternoon.
Estimated value of the car is $30,000.
In other cases:
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police on Monday morning that she either lost a Glock handgun or that it had been stolen. The woman lives in the 900 block of Richsmith Lane.
The manager of Rausch Construction reported to police that windows on a house being constructed in the 700 block of Elizabeth Lane had been broken out. Damage was estimated to be $1,250.
A 69-year-old Paragould woman told Craighead County deputies on Monday evening that five shop buildings were broken into behind her house that was destroyed by fire. Two mowers and various tools were taken, valued at $3,900. The incident occurred in the 8600 block of Arkansas 135, Paragould.
