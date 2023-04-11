JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man is in hot water after he was arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of theft by receiving of a firearm – which was stolen from the FBI, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Tyon Pratcher, 25, of Aggie Road, was arrested in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive after parking in a no-parking zone.
The victim of the theft of the .40-caliber Glock is listed as the FBI in Denver.
It is unclear if the case will be handled by state or federal court.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man reported to Craighead County deputies Sunday morning that a firearm was stolen from his vehicle in the 2800 block of Craighead Road 318. The 9 mm Springfield handgun is valued at $400.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that his .45-caliber Glock was stolen from his vehicle in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The gun is valued at $650.
A 15-year-old Jonesboro boy told police he was jumped and beaten by six teenage suspects Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of North Church Street. He was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday morning that she found a bullet hole in her vehicle in the 1200 block of Olive Street. She told police she thinks it was hit in an April 2 shooting in the neighborhood.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that her vehicle was entered in the 300 block of Fisher Street. She said $350 in cash was stolen.
