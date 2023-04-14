230414-JS-Stolen-truck-photo

 Courtesy photo

PARAGOULD — Greene County deputies are seeking information after a fertilizer truck was found Wednesday morning, partially submerged in the Big Slough Ditch on Greene County Road 855.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a Greene County Road Department motor grader operator contacted Paragould Emergency Services around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday about the situation.