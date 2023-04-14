PARAGOULD — Greene County deputies are seeking information after a fertilizer truck was found Wednesday morning, partially submerged in the Big Slough Ditch on Greene County Road 855.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a Greene County Road Department motor grader operator contacted Paragould Emergency Services around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday about the situation.
“Due to the depth of water that the cab was located, it was unknown if the truck was occupied,” Greene County authorities said in the post.
Officials said Deputy Shane Martin soon arrived at the scene.
“Without hesitation, Deputy Martin entered the very cold water in an effort to save anyone that may have been entrapped inside the cab. Due to the very cold water temperature and lack of visibility, Deputy Martin was unable to gain access to the cab on either side of the truck,” Sheriff Brad Snyder said in the post. “The motor grader operator with the Road Department then attempted to use his grader to pull the truck out of the water, but that attempt was also unsuccessful.”
Authorities later called a tow truck to help and discovered that no one was inside the truck.
Deputies are investigating the case as a stolen vehicle.
“Evidence collected at the scene indicated that the truck had been submerged purposely. A call to the company owning the truck confirmed that the truck had been stolen from another part of Greene County overnight,” Snyder said.
The investigation is being done by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Snyder thanked Deputy Martin, the road department and emergency crews for their help Wednesday morning.
“I would like to thank Deputy Martin for his selfless acts in trying to ensure that no loss of life occurred, and I would like to thank Greene County Road Department employee Wyman Atwood for his quick thinking and assistance with his motor grader. A thank you also needs to go out to the Northeast Greene County Fire Department, Paragould Fire Department, and AMMC Ambulance for their quick response and assistance with this incident as well,” Snyder said.
Anyone with information on the theft can call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 870-239-6343.
