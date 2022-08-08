JONESBORO — On Friday afternoon, a 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police his vehicle was entered in the 900 block of Brownwood Circle and his SCCY 9 mm firearm was stolen. The gun is valued at $300.
The gun was recovered later Friday in the 2200 block of Clover Drive after a report of shots being fired.
Police arrested Nicklelas Brewer, 18, of the 2100 block of East Broadway Road, and Charles Frank Sanders, 19, of the 2200 block of Clover Drive, as well as a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.
Police recovered the firearm and other items reported stolen out of vehicles.
Among the stolen items recovered were several credit/debit cards, jewelry, key fobs, purses, wallets, shotguns shells and other ammunition and a Louis Vuitton bandana valued at $500.
Additional guns reported stolen
A total of seven firearms, including the recovered SCCY 9 mm, were stolen from vehicles and residences in Jonesboro since Friday, according to Jonesboro police reports.
On Friday afternoon, a 45-year-old Jonesboro man reported someone entered his vehicle in the 1700 block of Conway Land and stole a 9 mm Glock and a Smith & Wesson 1911 firearm. The total value of the weapons is listed at $1,300.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 2200 block of Sistine Chapel Drive and stole his 9 mm Glock handgun and a Glock loaded magazine with a total value of $625, a $250 charger and an iPhone charging cord worth $25.
In those three thefts there were no signs of forced entry.
On Friday evening, a 45-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone smashed a window on his vehicle in the 700 block of Brownwood Circle and stole a Walther PK 380 gun valued at $500.
Early Saturday morning, a 35-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone entered his residence at an unlisted location and stole his Taurus handgun worth $200.
On Sunday afternoon, a 53-year-old Jonesboro man reported his weapon was stolen from a residence in the 300 block of North Rogers Street. The Hi-Point pistol is valued at $100.
