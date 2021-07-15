JONESBORO — Running a stop sign landed a Jonesboro man in jail Wednesday after a search of his vehicle produced a stolen handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Eric Shavontae Brooks, 19, of 1520 Broadmoor, was pulled over at about 9:20 p.m.
In other JPD reports:
A 59-year-old Cash man said told police that his stepfather was trying to kill him.
Police arrested Terry Randell Hodges, 51, of 1001 Owens Ave., on Thursday morning on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation and a felony warrant.
Police arrested Kenny Clemmons, 62, of 1833 Cedar Heights Drive, on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree forgery, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license. Police said Clemmons opened a bank account at Regions Bank and tried to cash a forged check.
Jonesboro police also investigated several burglaries and vehicle break-ins.
A Jonesboro man told police Wednesday his vehicle was broken into in the 6200 block of Alan Drive. He said a handgun was taken in the last 10 days,
A man in the 1300 block of West Huntington Avenue told police Wednesday that his vehicle had been broken into and a $150 built-in cup holder, $50 in cash and a Bluetooth were taken.
An employee of Plaza Tire, 1404 S. Caraway Road, told police Wednesday morning that someone had broken the window in the back of the business with a chunk of asphalt and stole tools valued at $12,000. A suspect is listed as a 43-year-old male.
