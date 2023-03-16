JONESBORO — The victim of a vehicle break-in on Strawn Avenue Tuesday was able to track his Apple iPad to a location on Word Avenue. That led police to a homeless man who told police he’d been “set up,” Jonesboro Detective Chris Pigg said.

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Chad Hensley, 32, with three felonies – breaking or entering, theft, theft by receiving of a credit or debit card and misdemeanor theft. He set bond at $25,000.

inman@jonesborosun.com