JONESBORO — The victim of a vehicle break-in on Strawn Avenue Tuesday was able to track his Apple iPad to a location on Word Avenue. That led police to a homeless man who told police he’d been “set up,” Jonesboro Detective Chris Pigg said.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Chad Hensley, 32, with three felonies – breaking or entering, theft, theft by receiving of a credit or debit card and misdemeanor theft. He set bond at $25,000.
The property stolen from a semi-truck on Strawn Avenue was valued at around $3,500, Pigg said in a probable cause affidavit.
“Hensley was in possession of the iPad as well as nearly all the victim’s items,” Pigg said. The original victim’s property was returned.
Pigg said police also found other property believed to have been stolen from other victims, including a checkbook belonging to Fisher Street United Methodist Church.
The detective said Hensley denied stealing the valuables out of the truck, but admitted to other thefts.
“He advised that he stole the clothes and everything because he is homeless and was on xanax,” Pigg wrote. “He denied any knowledge or involvement in the theft involving the check book and Yeti cooler.”
Hensley is scheduled to appear April 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In an unrelated case, the judge found probable cause to charge Derek Compton, 34, with second-degree forgery and misdemeanor theft. He set bond at $50,000.
Compton stole blank checks from a business where his mother worked, wrote a $400 check to himself and cashed it, Detective Paul Williams said in an affidavit. Other checks were found in his possession after he was arrested on another matter on March 5, police said.
The judge also found probable cause for charges and set bonds for the following:
Cameron Dejuan Jones, 27, of Jonesboro, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, $150,000 bond.
Willie Lee Evans, 33, of Turrell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, $150,000 bond.
Antwan Lowell Nesby, 41, of Jonesboro, felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terrorist threatening and misdemeanor public intoxication and disorderly conduct, $50,000 bond.
Jomareon De’vantez McVay, 18, of Jonesboro, theft of a vehicle, $3,500 bond.
Raymond Dewayne Willison, 53, of Jonesboro, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana while in the Craighead County Detention Center, $50,000 bond.
