JONESBORO — Police arrested two boys, ages 16 and 17, after the stolen vehicle they were in ran out of gas Monday night.
The white 2020 Hyundai Elantra was recovered and the boys arrested at the intersection of Wood and Cole streets around 8 p.m., according to one of three Jonesboro Police Department incident reports involving the vehicle.
A car detailing business on Prosperity Drive had reported the SUV missing shortly after 1 p.m. Monday. However, the complainant in that report said the dealership had left the vehicle at his business on Thursday and that it may have been stolen over the weekend.
Around 2 p.m., a woman told police a white Hyundai Elantra struck her car at the intersection of Latourette Lane and Lakewood Drive, which is between Caraway and Harrisburg roads, and fled the scene.
Officer Keith Baggett noted in his report a similar incident happened at the detail shop on July 21, when two vehicles belonging to the dealership were stolen.
The boys were’t identified in the report because they will be tried in juvenile court. They face a number of charges.
Among other incidents reported to police:
Theft of a bag of golf clubs and a wallet containing cash and debit and credit cards from a golf cart at Sage Meadows Country Club.
Residential burglary and vandalism in the 1600 block of Ethel Street.
Someone cut the lock on a storage unit in the 3100 block of Mead Drive and stole electronic devices and other items.
Someone cut the lock on a storage unit in the 200 block of North Main Street and stole a baby stroller.
