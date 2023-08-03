JONESBORO — Jonesboro police were able to recover stolen car parts Tuesday afternoon after a suspect fled in a stolen vehicle and then ran away on foot, according to a police report.

Police recovered a stolen 2012 Dodge Durango at the intersection of Burke Avenue and South Culberhouse Street. The vehicle was impounded and towed by Body Shop Towing. Upon inspection by officer Joe Robinson, he found parts on or inside the Durango that had been reported stolen Monday morning from a vehicle at Fletcher Dodge, 3314 Stadium Blvd.