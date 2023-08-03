JONESBORO — Jonesboro police were able to recover stolen car parts Tuesday afternoon after a suspect fled in a stolen vehicle and then ran away on foot, according to a police report.
Police recovered a stolen 2012 Dodge Durango at the intersection of Burke Avenue and South Culberhouse Street. The vehicle was impounded and towed by Body Shop Towing. Upon inspection by officer Joe Robinson, he found parts on or inside the Durango that had been reported stolen Monday morning from a vehicle at Fletcher Dodge, 3314 Stadium Blvd.
In that incident, a customer’s 2019 Dodge Durango had a rear hatch door, four tires and wheels, a radio system and a license plate stolen. The vehicle was left on cinder blocks after the thefts.
In the Tuesday incident, Robinson wrote in his report, “Lt. (Nathaniel) Coleman requested that I process the vehicle listed in this report at ‘The Body Shop’ tow yard.
“Upon my arrival and inspection of the vehicle I found that parts stolen from another vehicle in case #23-07548 were on and/or inside the recovered vehicle.
“I photographed the vehicle and began processing the vehicle for prints. On the interior of the rear hatch on the vehicle I located several prints. The prints appear to be from when the suspect was installing the hatch on the vehicle and could have only been left by someone from within the vehicle. The prints were logged into evidence to be submitted to (Arkansas State Crime Lab) for processing.”
The case remains under investigation.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 51-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon that two of his checks were forged and cashed from his bank account at Cadence Bank, 2201 Fair Park Blvd. The total of the checks was for $13,549.19.
A 65-year-old Jonesboro man, who lives in the 800 block of Minitre Drive, told police Tuesday afternoon that someone cashed forged checks from his bank account for a total of $932.61.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 1400 block of Belt Street and stole items. Taken were a $330 purse, a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 valued at $300 and a wallet with debit and Social Security cards and a driver’s license.
