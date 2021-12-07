JONESBORO — A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that a firearm was stolen from a lock box in her closet.
Police were able to quickly find the 9 mm Glock – because it was in their possession.
The woman, who lives in the 1000 block of Dupwe Drive, said she last saw the gun in November.
Police found the Glock when they arrested a 17-year-old boy on Nov. 29 in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier in November.
According to the police report, “The victim said she has had a lot of family over recently and cannot pinpoint anyone who would have taken it.”
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman told police at 9:13 a.m. Nov. 21 that three males shot at her residence in the 4000 block of Griggs Avenue. Police found shell casings at the scene but no damage.
This came just days after a shooting was under investigation in the same area, police said in their report.
The three suspects were listed as three males, 18 years old, 17 years old and 16 years old.
An 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested for their involvement in that shooting.
The adult was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Harris. The juvenile’s information was not be released, citing his age, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
The shooting was related to several others that occurred in a matter of about a week in November. Police Chief Rick Elliott said the shootings were all related as part of gang activity.
Police said the stolen gun report would be linked to Griggs Avenue shooting report and sent to the 2nd Judicial Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution.
