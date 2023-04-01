JONESBORO — A 34-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday morning to police that someone entered a tool closet at his residence in the 1200 block of East Country Club Terrace and stole items.

Taken were assorted tools from the 1960s valued at $1,000, a chair valued at $300, an electric lawnmower valued at $200 and a blacksmith’s tool cart valued at $200, according to a Jonesboro police report.