JONESBORO — A 34-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday morning to police that someone entered a tool closet at his residence in the 1200 block of East Country Club Terrace and stole items.
Taken were assorted tools from the 1960s valued at $1,000, a chair valued at $300, an electric lawnmower valued at $200 and a blacksmith’s tool cart valued at $200, according to a Jonesboro police report.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Food Smart, 1000 Gee St., reported Wednesday afternoon that a customer altered two checks and cashed them for a total of $918.80.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro woman told people someone broke into her residence in the 500 block of North Main Street and damaged items. Two televisions worth $400 and a window worth $250 were damaged.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that someone stole items from the 2200 block of Clark Street. Taken were an iPhone worth $400 and jewelry worth $1,500.
