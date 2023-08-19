JONESBORO — One storage building was entered and another was broken into Thursday and items were taken from both, according to Jonesboro police reports.
At 1:39 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Tanglewood Drive by a 48-year-old woman. She said tools, a trencher and a chainsaw were stolen with a total value of $4,825.
In the second theft, a 52-year-old woman reported that someone broke into her storage building in the 3100 block of Parker Annex. Stolen were $5,000 in various household items.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 35-year-old man told police Thursday night that someone broke into his business in the 4900 block of Nettleton Avenue and stole items. Taken were a $1,500 computer tower, $3,000 in security cameras, a $200 DVR, a $200 mower bagger, a $300 car stereo and a checkbook.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday night that his girlfriend stole items belonging to him from the 4700 block of Morton Drive. Stolen were two Xboxes valued at $640, $300 worth of clothing and a $199 waterproof speaker.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that her vehicle was broken into in the 300 block of North Drake Street and her purse was stolen. The purse is valued at $380.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday morning that her vehicle was entered in the 2400 block of Carter Lane and $30 in cash was stolen.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that his wallet was stolen in the 1700 block of Links Circle. The wallet contained $600 in cash, a driver’s license and a debit card.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that her debit card was stolen from the 1300 block of Santa Fe Circle and fraudulent purchases were made. A total of $576.68 in transactions were made.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday morning someone entered his residence in the 300 block of State Street and stole a television. The 52-inch television is valued at $500.
