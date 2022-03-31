LEPANTO — Storm damage cleanup from Wednesday’s high winds is almost complete, Mayor Earnie Hill said Thursday.
The winds blew the roof off of the Lepanto Museum. The roof ended up on the Goldsby Public Library. Both the museum and library are closed until further notice, Hill said.
“The police and fire departments and volunteers made a great effort in the cleanup,” Hill said.
He said the state Department of Heritage has offered to let the museum store materials at its Dyess museum, if needed.
Hill said the museum sustained the most serious damage of the six or seven buildings in downtown. He said there were also several tree limbs down.
Most important, Hill said, was that there were no injuries reported from the storm.
“The Goldsby Public Library in Lepanto is closed indefinitely due to instability of the roof that was damaged by a storm that hit the area on Wednesday. The roof of the Lepanto Museum building landed partly onto the roof of the library,” stated a press release from the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.
Goldsby Librarian Amy Ford said the library was open and one patron was present when the storm hit. No one was injured.
“I was shelving books when I heard the rain coming down really hard and it looked like the rain was going sideways. I started to walk towards the back when there was a loud boom and the grates started falling out of the ceiling,” Ford said. “When the roof from the museum hit the building everything shook.”
Ford said with the help of members of the community she put plastic over all of the library materials, computers, and anything else that could be damaged.
People who have books checked out and need to return them, can use the book drop at the library in Lepanto, which will remain open and will be checked daily.
Hill said Ford would be working out of the Marked Tree library and go to Lepanto daily to check on the building.
Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Director Vanessa Adams said that she plans to meet with the board on April 8 to discuss the damage at the library and find a solution to get the library back open to serve the community, according to the news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.