JONESBORO — Young children and their mothers, and in some cases grandmothers, were treated to fire-responders, a postal worker and a weatherman explaining what they do and reading books and singing songs Tuesday at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.
The event, titled Community Helpers Storytime, was held outside on the lawn facing Madison Street.
Members of the Jonesboro Fire and Police departments held demonstrations, with fire Capt. Eric Brown donning his firefighting equipment while another firefighter explained what the equipment was used for.
Other first-responders attending included members of the Le Bonheur Ambulance squad.
Making demonstrations for the Jonesboro Police Department were Sgt. Morshaydrick Racy and K9 handler officer Heath Loggains and K9 Crash.
Representing the Jonesboro Fire Department were Capt. Eric Brown, firefighter Shannon Adcock and driver Derek MacIntre.
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital’s Jonesboro ambulance service had emergency medical technician Jessica Davis, respiratory therapist Wendy Graves and registered nurses Alison Harrell and Callie Gattuso explaining their work to the children.
Meteorologist Ryan Vaughn from television station KAIT talked to children about his job of presenting the weather.
The following members of the Public Library Children’s Department participated: programmer AJ Jackson, storyteller Stacie Madkins and sound and audio technician Michaela Huss.
