Adrian Everett (from left), director of the Arkansas State University Multicultural Center; Wilbert Gaines, Emeritus Associate Professor of Physical Education; and Arkansas State University graduate Earline Smith discuss some of the photos that were on display Thursday afternoon at the Cooper Alumni Center on the A-State campus in Jonesboro. The photos are part of a new photo exhibition at the ASU Museum called “A Photographic Exhibition Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Black Student Association (BSA) 1969-2019: Highlighting the BSA’s Impact on Campus Life, 1968-1979.”

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University alumni, museum staff and many others gathered to celebrate the Strong-Turner Alumni Chapter’s (S-TAC) donation of several historic photos documenting the longstanding African American presence at A-State to the A-State Museum on Wednesday at the Cooper Alumni Center on the ASU campus in Jonesboro.

The new exhibition at the museum is called “A Photographic Exhibition Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Black Student Association (BSA) 1969-2019: Highlighting the BSA’s Impact on Campus Life, 1968-1979.”