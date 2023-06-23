JONESBORO — Arkansas State University alumni, museum staff and many others gathered to celebrate the Strong-Turner Alumni Chapter’s (S-TAC) donation of several historic photos documenting the longstanding African American presence at A-State to the A-State Museum on Wednesday at the Cooper Alumni Center on the ASU campus in Jonesboro.
The new exhibition at the museum is called “A Photographic Exhibition Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Black Student Association (BSA) 1969-2019: Highlighting the BSA’s Impact on Campus Life, 1968-1979.”
According to the Arkansas State University Alumni Association website, the Strong-Turner Alumni Chapter of the A-State Alumni Association was formed in 1982 by a group of African American alumni as a mechanism to address concern over the lack of programs that met their needs, concerns and interest.
Named after Arkansas State University’s first African American graduates, Walter B. Strong (’59) and Frederick C. Turner (’60); the chapter’s membership has steadily increased over the years, broadening it’s the scope and programs.
On display during the presentation were some of the framed historic photos documenting the longstanding African American presence at the university.
Speakers included A-State Museum Director Michael Reinschmidt, along with Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement Lonnie Williams; exhibit co-creators Phyllis Hammonds and Thomas Hill; contributor Robbia Kelgar; Emeritus Associate Professor of Teacher Education and former Dean of the University College Herman Strickland; Emeritus Associate Professor of Physical Education Wilbert Gaines; and Earline Smith, who was the wife of the first African-American professor, the late Calvin Smith; Velma Richmond, who was wife of former interim president of A-State and Vice President for Student Affairs, the late Mossie Richmond; and Ronnie Ray Johnson.
Smith noted before the presentation how she and her late husband had also started the first African American Greek Letter Organizations at A-State, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in 1973.
Reinschmidt said on Wednesday that the event marked the history-making beginning of more collaboration between the museum, S-TAC and African American communities across the Mississippi Delta.
During Reinschmidt’s opening remarks, he noted how the collaboration began a little over a year ago, after he was contacted by A-State graduate Phyllis Hammonds, who co-created the exhibit with fellow alum, Thomas Hill.
He also noted the six images on display were only a small portion of a set of over 20 historical photographs that S-TAC has donated to the A-State Museum.
These photos include the first Black ASU graduates, BSA Council and Charter Members and the first Black homecoming queen.
“We were excited about this offer and we put in a lot of work together in order to make it happen,” Reinschmidt said.
“We’re very happy about this,” he continued. “Simply because the A-State Museum would like to embark on a new course, with more inclusiveness about the groups, the people, and the ethnic denominations that we have here in the area.”
He also noted that the museum is currently in its 90th year, so they are marking an important anniversary.
“We would like to use this opportunity as opening up to the next 90 years in Northeast Arkansas,” Reinschmidt said.
“If you think about 90 years and the collection history that has gone into the museum for nine decades, we have 55,000 objects in the basement of the museum and they are supposedly all representing Northeast Arkansas,” he stated. “But if we look into the details of our collection, we can clearly say that we have to admit, unfortunately, we are not fully representing the full spectrum of ethnicities in the area here and that has to change.”
“So we will use this afternoon as an opportunity to become more diverse and inclusive,” he stated. “Therefore, we are very, very grateful for the opportunity to house this important collection and take it into our care at the A-State Museum.”
He also noted the two small groups that got together in order to make this happen, which included one group on the S-TAC side and the other on the A-State side. He said through these groups they realized that if they wanted to be truly diverse and inclusive, it depended on round tables with every person’s input, opinion, experiences, backgrounds and histories.
“As soon as this happens, the often mundane term of diversity turns into a beautiful flower,” Reinschmidt said. “And that’s what I would like to see happening and continue with the A-State Museum.”
“The doors at A-State Museum are open, please spread the word about this so that more connections like this can come to the A-State Museum in order to represent everybody here in Northeast Arkansas,” he said.
“New generations of museum workers, let’s just imagine 50 years from now, or even a hundred years from now,” Reinschmidt said. “Those future generations of museum workers are depending on us and our work today, so we need to make sure and clear that we have open door policies for anybody and everybody and their material, culture, connections, documents, photos, you name it, to come to this old and beautiful museum.”
“Keep in mind, we are still the only museum in Jonesboro, so to speak, besides the Bradbury Art Museum, of course,” he continued. “And that means there’s a lot of responsibilities on our shoulders in order to make sure that we have adequate representation for everybody.”
Reinschmidt also thanked several who helped with the event and the exhibit, including “the museum’s boss,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Faculty Relations William McLean; Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement Lonnie Williams, Professor of Economics and Museum Advisory Council member Gary Latanich and many others.
There were also short speeches by those who created the exhibit, who noted what it meant to them as they reflected on this initiative and the story behind it, including Phyllis Hammonds, whom Reinschmidt referred to as “the mover and shaker of this initiative.”
As a 16-year-old graduate from Central High School in West Helena, Hammonds recalled attending desegregated classes at Arkansas State. She noted the wonderful history of the exhibit and the numerous Black alumni who had an impact on the university.
Hammonds also thanked Reinschmidt, Williams and members of the of the museum staff for their effort in pulling the exhibition together.
