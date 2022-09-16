BROOKLAND — Brookland School District staff were quick to respond when a student was injured during football practice on Wednesday morning at Brookland High School.
According to a Facebook post on the school’s page on Wednesday, an unnamed seventh-grade student had sustained a neck injury during football practice.
The post thanked the BHS football coaching staff, nurses, athletic trainer, security director, command center director and SRO’s, as well as the local EMT’s, the flight crew and the Brookland Police Department.
The post also stated that the student was able to move all his extremities, however he was being flown to LeBonheur in Memphis as a precaution so he could be examined thoroughly for possible nerve damage.
Later that evening another post stated that the student had been cleared and released from the hospital.
Brookland School District Superintendent Brett Bunch said via email on Thursday that the young man was recovering well.
“We have athletic trainers on campus with our athletic practices and activities,” Bunch said. “We also have either one of two nurses on each campus.”
“Our trainer was at the practice and our junior high nurse was on site in seconds,” he added. “The coaches are all trained in emergency first aid. We have action plans in place for situations such as this. We are also in connection with emergency services through our new Security Command Center. We have radio communications across our district in case of any emergency.”
